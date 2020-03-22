First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Dauphin County on Sunday.

Two more cases have been reported from Lancaster County. Both Lebanon and Adams County confirmed one new case on Sunday.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here

In Sunday’s press briefing, The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 108 new COVID-19 cases as of 12 a.m. Sunday.

This brings the statewide total number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania to 479 in 33 counties. Two adults have died because of the virus.

“Yesterday we had 103 new cases and today we have 108 new cases of COVID-19,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine. 4964 patients have tested negative to the virus.

According to Dr. Rachel Levine, 10% of the cases in Pennsylvania have required hospitalization to treat the virus-infected patients.

She reminded people to stay home and to follow Governor Wolf’s order to close non-life-sustaining business.

The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise as more people get tested. The CDC says there are currently almost 27,000 cases in the U.S., with 340 deaths.