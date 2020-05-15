First day of Lancaster County self-appointed ‘yellow’ status

STRASBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday was the first day of Lancaster County self-appointing itself in the “yellow phase.”

Governor Tom Wolf still has Lancaster County stationed under the “red phase,” but 13 Republican leaders in the county wrote a letter declaring that May 15 be the day the county moves one phase over.

Under the yellow phase, non-essential businesses can slowly start to reopen. Overwhelmingly, business owners seemed to have balked at the idea of the county’s self-designation.

However, Fashion Cents in Strasburg was one of those who decided enough was enough. The consignment story was open on Friday.

“It’s nice to see that yes they were trying to be respectful at first and follow everything,” Alesha Bowman said. “Now they need to hear us and we got to provide for our families, families come first.”

Bowman doesn’t work at Fashion Cents, but she said she was happy to see the small business open.

“If a small place like that can follow all the rules that Costco and Walmart are doing, shouldn’t be it allowed to?” she pondered.

Fashion Cents owners did not disclose their decision to reopen.

The decision garnered backlash though. Those unhappy with the county’s move made it loud and clear downtown, honking outside Senator Scott Martin and Congressman Lloyd Smucker’s offices to show their displeasure.

“We want our elected leaders, particularly Republican officials, to stop playing politics with our lives,” Eliza Booth, who helped to organize the protest, said. “We want them to put our safety first. Also, they’re confusing people. The Governor is saying on thing and they’re telling people other things.”

Booth said it was important for her voice to be heard.

“There were many cars that were out here participating in the honk and drive protest that wants to be safe, want their families to be safe, and want everybody in Lancaster to be safe,” she added. “We know the county is not ready to reopen right now.”