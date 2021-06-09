First fire station in 45 years opens in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The first new fire station in 45 years opens in the City of Lancaster at 425 W. King Street.

Construction has come to an end on the 18,000 square-foot station and it is a $6.5 million milestone for the Fire Bureau.

“One of the foundations of a strong city is public safety. This new fire station is a major investment and reflects our commitment to providing for the safety of the public by protecting life, property and environment,” Mayor Danene Sorace said.

The crews at the new station are expected to run 4,000 calls for service each year. The station will also house Lancaster’s specialized fire units — Engine Company 1 and Truck Company 2. Both will respond to emergencies 24/7 with a minimum of 8 firefighters on duty.

According to City leadership, cancer rates among firefighters are about 40-50% higher than the general population. As a result, a key initiative in the new station design is how it controls dangerous contaminants like carcinogens.

The station is broken into three zones to address this, the Hot Zone, which includes fire apparatus and equipment room; the Cold Zone, which includes administrative and living spaces; and the Transition Zone between.

A second fire station, the East King Street station, will now begin to undergo construction, which will complete the $12.7 million infrastructure upgrade for both station.