First responders on scene of a dump truck incident with power lines near Rock Lititz

STEVENS, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials say a truck driver escaped injury this morning following an incident where the dump bed of a truck came into contact with electrical lines.

Police say the driver jumped from the truck after the contact with the lines energized portions of the truck resulting in damages to the vehicle including tire blowout.

Police say it happened on Rock Lititz Boulevard around 11 a.m.

First responder units are still on scene of the event.

