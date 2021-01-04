Fitness center owners thankful to be allowed to reopen

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) — For Keely Maglaughlin it’s important to get in a daily work out.

“I work a lot,” Maglaughlin, who lives in Lancaster said. “So, for me to come in and workout. I have to keep myself healthy fit so I can keep the ship floating.”

So with gyms across Pennsylvania closed for the last three weeks, to help stop spread of COVID-19 through the holidays, Maglaughlin said the situation was less than ideal.

“I got zero workouts in and I felt like crap,” she said.

The reopening of fitness centers on Monday also came at a good time for Wayne Mutata.

Mutata was scheduled to open his I:Train Personal Studio on North Queen Street in Lancaster for the first time right before Governor Wolf announced the mitigation efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 on December 12.

“It hurt business for a lot trainers,” Mutata said. “We have lost a lot of business because this is usually the time of year where we make up to three or four months of the year.”

Mutata said he was able to survive by offering virtual workouts, but he said it was frustrating to see other businesses thrive while fitness centers were left to wonder what was next.

“There were some places, like liquor stores for example, that still managed to be open while we were closing some of our locations,” Mutata said. “That was kind of frustrating.”

Now with temperature screenings and extra equipment cleaning Mutata is offering a clients a chance to regain their mental and fitness goals.

“I got into the game to help people and help them mentally and physically,” he told ABC27 News. “I wasn’t able to do that, but to be able to come back and do that now is a big opportunity.”

With the temporary COVID-19 mitigation efforts lifted, gyms still must limit capacity to 50%.