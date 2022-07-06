ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northwest Regional Police department released information on Tuesday about five individuals charged in relation to two separate theft incidents at a Lancaster County gun shop.

Four people — two adults and two juveniles — have been charged in relation to a May burglary at Trop Gun Shop in Mount Joy Township.

On May 1 around 4:30 a.m., the Northwest Regional Police Department responded to Trop Gun Shop for a burglary in progress. Police arrived to find the front door smashed, but the suspects were gone.

Police said four people entered the shop and stole 14 firearms, including semi-automatic rifles and handguns, before fleeing.

Northwest Regional Police have since identified and charged four suspects, all from the Harrisburg area, according to a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page on July 5. The adult suspects are Naron Williams, 19, and James Scott, 19. The juvenile suspects are boys ages 14 and 15.

The four suspects were charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal mischief, and loitering and prowling at night, according to the police report.

Also on July 5, the Northwest Regional Police Department released information about another incident at Trop Gun Shop involving theft by an employee.

In Oct. 2021, police received a complaint of theft by an employee at the gun shop. The thefts appear to have occurred between December 2020 and September 2021, police say, involving a total monetary value of at least $13,000.

The employee was identified as former store manager Justin Shanley, 35, previously from Marietta. Shanley was charged with theft by deception and access device fraud.