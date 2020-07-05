Five people hospitalized in overnight shooting in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Ephrata, Lancaster County.

Officers were dispatched at 1:42 a.m. to Blackberry lane, near the intersection of Eastbrooke Drive.

Ephrata Police said four men were shot. Two are in critical condition and two are stable.

Police did take the shooting suspect into custody at the scene and are currently working with the Lancaster County Major Crimes Unit to piece together what happened.

According to neighbors, they saw individuals meet with two other people on Blackberry Lane. Then exchange happened that ended in gunfire.

The neighbors said there were people bleeding on their lawn, who then tried to get into a white car and drive away, but couldn’t because of their injuries.

abc27 talked with the sister of a fifth victim who says her brother wasn’t shot, but badly beaten, now with a fractured nose, eye swollen shut and chipped tooth.

Interim police chief Thomas Shumaker said they have a lot of evidence to sort through.

“It was an isolated incident, as I said. The suspect in this case is in custody,” Shumaker said. We don’t have any reason to believe there is any further danger to the neighborhood regarding this matter.”

Shumaker said the shooter’s identity will be released once charges are filed with the district magistrate before the end of the day.