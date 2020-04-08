Five Pepperidge Farm Bakery employees test positive for COVID-19 in Lancaster County.

Denver, Pa, (WHTM) — Five employees at a Pepperidge Farm Bakery in Lancaster County have tested positive for COVID-19. The bakery is located on 2195 North Reading Road, Denver PA.

Each employee is in quarantine, with pay, for at least 14 days according to the company.

None of the five employees have been on-site in more than a week a statement said.

The statement also mentioned the following:

The safety and well-being of our teams and their families remain our top priority. In each instance, we promptly notified all co-workers that the employees came in contact with. We then proceeded to notify the rest of their teams and then all of the employees at the facility. In addition to quarantining these employees, we’ve traced back their contact with co-workers, and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve asked those co-workers to quarantine with pay, for up to 14 days.

We have protocols in place to address the health and safety of our employees against COVID-19, including health assessments, quarantines, and enhanced cleaning procedures several times per day, every day. We fully recognize that learning of a team member’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis can be difficult to hear, so we paused certain operations on Monday to provide employees the opportunity to process this information. During this time, we also conducted a deep cleaning out of an abundance of caution. We have since returned to production. Again, none of the five employees who have tested positive have been on-site in more than a week. Each day, the company also conducts health screenings of all employees including temperature checks before they enter the facility.

It is important to note that COVID-19 is not a food safety concern, and consumers are at no risk of contracting the coronavirus from any food product. The CDC and the USDA state that there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 as a foodborne pathogen and the FDA is not aware of any reports of transmission through food or food packaging.