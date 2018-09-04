<p>PennDOT expects a seven-mile stretch of Route 322 between Lebanon and Lancaster counties to remain&nbsp;closed for days.</p><p>Crews were&nbsp;repaving and resurfacing the road when Friday&#39;s flood washed part of it away. The high water also damaged Longenecker&nbsp;Road in Rapho Township.</p><p>The Chiques&nbsp;Creek overflowed and spilled onto the road during Friday&#39;s storm. PennDOT&nbsp;crews were making repairs&nbsp;on Tuesday.</p><p>Tianna&nbsp;Upperman, who runs the nearby Studio 22 hair&nbsp;salon, said the floodwater came into her business.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;It was coming off the bank from the train,&quot; she said. &quot;It was a lot&nbsp;of water.&nbsp;I cleared out the salon. I moved everything to the back and sealed the door up with sandbags and tarps.&quot;</p><p>PennDOT&nbsp;officials said the cost of repairs on Route 322 and Longenecker Road could delay other projects. They didn&#39;t say what projects could be delayed.</p><p>In Mount Joy,&nbsp;officials are still trying to put a price on the cleanup.&nbsp;</p><p>&quot;We have a couple stormwater projects that were under construction that got totally wiped out,&quot; borough manager Sam Sulkosky&nbsp;said. &quot;What that amounts to, I don&#39;t know.&quot;</p><p>Sulkosky&nbsp;said he believes the borough&#39;s budget will take the biggest hit from increased costs for garbage and trash removal.</p><p>&quot;That&#39;s going to increase tipping fees and increase cost collection,&quot; he said. &quot;I won&#39;t know what those are until the cleanup is probably close to being done.&quot;</p>