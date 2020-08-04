Flooding concerns in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is under a flash flood warning because of tropical storm Isaias.

Isaias is targeting the east coast with rain, high winds, and flooding. Here in the Midstate we’ll be dealing with rain and flooding for most of the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for both Lancaster and York counties until 2 p.m.

We’re at Conestoga River where water levels are expected to rise. The National Weather Service says the river is expected to crest at about 13 feet by this evening. That means homes along the river could be affected.

As always in these situations, turn around, don’t drown.

I’ll be live along the Conestoga River coming up at noon on @abc27News. Flash flood warnings have been issued for both Lancaster and York Counties until this afternoon. https://t.co/KDyjztmzWi — Taylor Tosheff (@TaylorABC27) August 4, 2020

