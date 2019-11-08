F&M students rally after photos show ‘disturbing’ Halloween costumes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of Franklin and Marshall College students and faculty are protesting the school’s response to culturally insensitive Halloween costumes reportedly worn by four college athletes.

Rallies were held on Friday at the college in Lancaster. Students and professors said F&M is not doing enough to protect students from racism and needs to update its diversity training.

Photos show two athletes wearing thick black mustaches and sombreros. Another student wore a traditional Asian pointed hat and soy sauce packets around his neck.

In an email to students this week, administrators said there is no place at F&M for racist actions. The college promised to have a bias response reporting system and hire a director of diversity, equity and inclusion by spring.

