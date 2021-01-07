Following events in Washington, group calls on Smucker to resign

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – Following the events in Washington on Wednesday there is a growing sentiment that some lawmakers should resign.

Some of those calls are coming from Lancaster County, where the progressive grassroots activist group Lancaster Stands Up is calling for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to resign.

“There are certain principles so fundamental, constitutional principle, principals of democratic participation that are so fundamental we expect our leaders to be serving,” Jonathan Smucker, a leader from Lancaster Stands Up, said. “Those things are fundamental to all of us and Congressman Smucker has betrayed that.”

This is the first time Lancaster Stands Up has called for the resignation of Smucker.

Jonathan Smucker, who is a distant cousin to the GOP congressman, said the GOP congressman was partially to blame for the events in Washington on Wednesday.

Jonathan Smucker said he was also upset about Smucker’s objection to certifying Pennsylvania’s election results.

“He has deliberately spread misinformation about this election,” Jonathan Smucker said. “He has stoked this kind of illusion and chaos for political points.”

Elizabethtown College Political Science Professor Fletcher McClellan pointed that it’s rare for lawmakers to be forced out.

McClellan said in Lancaster County, where Smucker just won re-election by huge numbers, calls for Smucker’s resignation will likely go nowhere.

Smucker’s office and the Republican Party of Lancaster County didn’t respond to emails and phone messages seeking comment.