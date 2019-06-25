Food pantry setting records for distribution looking to expand

LEOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Inside a 16,000 square-foot facility in Upper Leacock Township, the team at Blessings of Hope stores tons of food.

CEO David Lapp says they’ve also given away tons of food this year.

“Year to date, we’ve distributed over 5.4 million pounds of food,” Lapp said.

The food they give away goes to local pastors and shelters, and it also helps people around the world. Lapp said Blessings of Hope has seen so much need this year, they’re set to give away twice as much as they gave away last year.

He said they’re looking to expand. “We’re always turning down food because there is more of it than we can handle,” he said.

Blessings of Hope is in the process of buying the old Hess Brothers fruit company building, near the Oregon Dairy. The facility has three times as much space.

“If we expand, we’ll be able to serve three or four times the amount of ministries we are now,” executive director Aaron Fisher said.

The new facility comes with upgraded amenities like a food dehydrator, so the team can use local produce.

Blessings of Hope is in the middle of a campaign to raise the money needed for the new facility.