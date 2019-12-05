For incoming nonprofit CEO, her appointment is personal

LANCASTER, Pa (WHTM) – When Vanessa Philbert and her husband first moved to Lancaster, they struggled to make ends meet, leading them to seek out Community Action Partnership’s services.

“I think what’s most important to me is that I never forget it,” Philbert said. “None of us are that far away from what it means to struggle.”

She is about to become the leader of the nonprofit, which fights against poverty in the area. As CEO, Philbert will be in charge of an organization that predominantly serves women of color.

Philbert says it will be easier for her to relate to those she’s helping being Latina herself.

“Our job, as a team, is to make sure that how we’re doing work it really impacts the lives that has a ripple effect on their life,” Philbert said.

She says she doesn’t have any immediate plans to make any changes at CAP but wants the organization to remain innovative when it comes to helping people.

“We have a responsibility to leave a legacy,” Philbert said. “We do that when we show up, we show up with our voice, our work, we show up with our action.”