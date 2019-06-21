Foreign visitor arrested for rape at Elizabethtown College building

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Philippine national on campus for a work-travel program is accused of raping a woman in a building at Elizabethtown College.

Alexis Dolotina was arrested Thursday after the woman reported the assault to staff members of the program, Elizabethtown police said.

Authorities said the incident did not involve any students, and no students were in danger.

The international work-travel program is coordinated with a local manufacturer and rents space from the college. The assault is alleged to have occurred in a room that is rented as part of the program, police said.

Dolotina is charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.