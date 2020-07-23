Former Lancaster hospital to become housing development

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Saint Joseph’s hospital in Lancaster will soon be a housing development. The city says UPMC signed an agreement with Washington Place Equities and HDC Mid-Atlantic.
The plan is to add more than 100 housing units on College Avenue. The city is expecting to learn more next month.
