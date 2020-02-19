Former mail carrier sues post office for scheduling him on Sundays

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Former mail carrier Gerald Groff has filed a federal lawsuit against the United States Postal Service. He believes he was forced to quit because he was scheduled to work on Sundays.

In the lawsuit, Groff says he is an Evangelical Christian who obverses Sunday as the Sabbath and avoids secular work on that day.

“It’s not uncommon for people to request reasonable accommodations at their workplace,” Jeremy Samek, a lawyer at Independence Law Center, said. “Employers are actually required to provide reasonable accommodations. It’s something that happens every single day.”

Independence Law Center is one of the law firms representing Groff.

His attorneys say he was first offered workdays other than Sunday, which later ended after the post office partnered with Amazon for Sunday delivery.

“That’s a problem,” Samek said. “We should, as a society, seek to reasonably accommodate people with unique religious beliefs, that we can all live and work together in a pluralistic society.”

Samek says there are examples of workers outside the post office who have been given reasonable accommodations for religious beliefs.

“At the end of the day, Mr. Groff wants his job back,” Samek said. “It’s important for him, but it’s also important for lots of other people who work for the federal government or the post office that they be able to continue their employment and to continue to observe their religious beliefs.”

A post office spokesperson said they are aware of the lawsuit but refused comment on pending litigation.