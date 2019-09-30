Former police officer sentenced for abuse of puppy

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Damon Bronstetter

LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) – A former police officer has been sentenced for beating his puppy.

Damon Bronstetter pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count animal cruelty. He was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment, the Lancaster County district attorney’s office said.

Bronstetter, 28, of West Lampeter Township, also is banned from having a pet while he is under supervision.

Prosecutors said Bronstetter struck his 10-month old German shepherd with a piece of wood, causing bleeding and a tear in the dog’s fur. He was a Lancaster city police officer at the time of the incident.

He is awaiting trial in a simple assault case regarding an alleged assault against a woman last year.

