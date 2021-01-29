Former School District of Lancaster teacher in jail for sexual contact with a student

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A former music teacher from the School District of Lancaster has been sentenced to prison for having illegal contact with a student for three years, according to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Between the victim’s freshman and senior year, the teacher requested sexual contact, exposed himself, performed lewd acts, sent lewd and pornographic images to the victim.

Timothy Sterner, 54, admitted to the criminal conduct and pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of a child, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, solicitation of institutional sexual assault, and two misdemeanors.

Through his attorney, Sterner submitted multiple character references that described his positive impact as a teacher. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick says Sterner groomed and used a student for his own pleasure for years.

Judge Dennis Reinaker says although Sterner positively impacted many he had balanced that with some of the most “insidious” grooming Reinaker has seen since being on the bench.

Sterner received 11 and a half to 23 months in the Lancaster County Prison, six years of probationary supervision, and will be required to register on the Megan’s Law Website for a period of 25 years.