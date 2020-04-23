Forum aims to help tenants, landlords

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Amid the coronavirus pandemic, there are still questions swirling around the rights of both landlords and tenants.

Despite a moratorium against evictions, president and CEO of the United Way of Lancaster County Kevin Ressler says he’s heard stories of landlords trying to evict tenants.

“We want to make sure that landlords understand you can’t kick someone out,” Ressler said. “But the tenants should also understand you have an obligation to pay and don’t take this as a holiday.”

The United Way is working with other nonprofits, including the Nothern Lancaster Hub, to host a forum to talk about what’s allowed as renters struggle to pay during the coronavirus pandemic and landlords look for education too.

“Being an educated landlord means you know what latitudes you have to be able to help your tenants,” Kelly Ernst Warner, with the Nothern Lancaster Hub, said. “This is a real opportunity for these landlords to work together with their tenants and for the tenants to say i hear you too.”

There forum will take place April 27 at 5 p.m. via Zoom.

Ressler said while the forum is based in Lancaster County, it will touch on topics for residents across the Midstate.

“The best way forward is to use our immediate understanding of new circumstances to create new best practices to work for everyone,” he added.

“We’re hoping people’s minds will be open,” Ernst Warner added. “And make a way for this to work for everyone.”

You can join the forum here.