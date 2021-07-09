Four HACC fire graduates sworn-in as firefighters in Manheim Township

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Manheim Township welcomed four new recruits last week.

Austin Sweigart, Jordan Mering, Sam Welk, and Tanner Bowers took the oath, received their badges, and were sworn in. So what separates them from the rest?

All four were part of the first class of recruits to graduate from the fire training program at Harrisburg Area Community College. Manheim Township has made it a requirement that their firefighter recruits need to regularly attend a municipal fire academy prior to joining.

“I know Manheim Township is a growing community, a world-class community, and you are a true trendsetting community. You deserve the very best in fire protection, the very best firefighters and fire service personnel,” HACC Fire Training Director, Perry Pierich said. “And you have it in these individuals here.”