Four injured in early morning rollover crash

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Police Department responded to an early morning rollover crash on PA 283 westbound that left four people in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning a Honda Civic and Acura TL were traveling at high speeds when they collided.

Three occupants from the Acura and the driver from the Honda were transported to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries, according to East Hempfield Police Department.

The Honda Civic, operated by an 18-year-old male from Lancaster, struck the embankment, rolled several times, and came to rest on the highway. The Acura, driven by a 20-year-old male from Lancaster, also struck the embankment, rolled several times, and came to rest in an adjacent field.

PA 283 west was closed for two and a half hours.

Any witnesses to the crash should contact Sgt. Anthony Lombardo at 717-898-3103.