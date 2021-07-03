Four people shot in early morning Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Police are reporting a shooting that happened around 2 a.m. on the first block of West Orange Street.

Police say once they arrived at the scene, officers found multiple casings.

Three adult males and one adult female were wounded and taken to medical facilities to treat their gunshot wounds. Officials did not say the severity of their injuries.

Reports say the shooting occurred shortly after bar closing and there was a disturbance before the shots were fired.

The incident is under active investigation, no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to abc27 News both on-air and online for the latest.