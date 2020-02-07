Franklin and Marshall students in self-isolation after traveling to China

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Sixteen Franklin and Marshall College students are in self-isolation as a precaution against coronavirus.

According to a statement from the college, none of the students are showing symptoms of the virus, but they are listening to state recommendations that anyone who returned from China within 14 days self-isolate.

School administrators say the Wellness Center on campus is continuously monitoring the students.

Margaret Hazlett, F&M vice president and dean of student affairs, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of the situation.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to those of the flu, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the best defense against the virus is regular hand washing.

Franklin and Marshall officials say some of the students are eligible to get out of isolation on Sunday.