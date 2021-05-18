Franklin & Marshall to require COVID vaccine this fall

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Pennsylvania college will be requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine to attend this fall.

Franklin & Marshall College joins Dickinson College and 12 other Pa. private liberal arts colleges to be fully vaccinated to return to campus. Decisions like this are to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the next academic year.

“Therefore, after careful consideration, and in accordance with the recommendation of the American College Health Association (ACHA), F&M will require all enrolled students present on campus to receive, and to provide proof of having received, a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the Lancaster college said.

F&M asks students to provide proof of receiving their final dose of the vaccine by August 1. The college says they’ll provide more guidance in the next few weeks, and that accommodations for medical and religious exemptions will be made.

Staff are strongly encouraged to get the vaccine, but at this time it is not required.

Locally, Shippensburg and Millersville Universities have not required students and staff to get vaccines, but they are strongly encouraged to get them. Both provide students and staff with resources on where to get one and will continue to offer COVID testing on campus in the fall, which is planned to go back to in-person experiences and return all sports.

You can view a list of colleges requiring the COVID-19 vaccine here.