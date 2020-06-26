Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster: Against decrypting radios, police scanners

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster says it’s against decrypting radios and police scanners.

This comes after county commissioners brought up the idea in light of recent protests demanding police reform.

Commissioners say it could increase transparency but the Red Rose Fraternal Order of Police says doing this would be a safety risk for the public and officers.

“We would suggest each one of the county commissioners, and any other elected official who wants to understand the importance of this issue and what officers face on a daily basis, strap on a vest and do a few ‘ride-a-long shifts’ with officers. Perhaps this experience would help you to gain firsthand knowledge on the issue so that you are better equipped to make an educated and well-informed decision,” said Christopher Erb, President of Red Rose Lodge 16 Fraternal Order of Police.

