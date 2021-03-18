Friendship Heart Gallery virtual art auction kicks off Thursday

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio’s 18th Annual Art Auction began Thursday in a virtual format. The money raised in the auction goes back to the gallery, supporting the organization’s work to support artists with intellectual disability and autism.

The auction, which features more than 70 pieces by Friendship Heart artists, runs from 4 p.m. on March 18 through 8 pm. on March 25. Although it is a virtual event, anyone interested in purchasing art can schedule a visit to the gallery to view the works in person.

The artwork in the auction includes acrylic, watercolor, mixed medium, alcohol ink and flow acrylic pieces. “It’s going to be really hard to try and pick one particular piece of artwork because they are all fantastic,” says Claudia Palacio, manager of the Friendship Heart Gallery.

“[The artists] get really excited when they see people bidding on their art, and it’s just a really great time,” says Sherri Colton, director of advancement at Friendship Community, of which the Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio is an extension.

“I feel happy to know it’s in the art auction at the gallery…and I’m really happy to know that if someone wants to bid on it, they can have it,” says Kyle Harris, an artist at the Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio. Harris says his painting, titled “Yearning for Water,” would be a great addition to any room.

Geraldine Shoemaker, another artist featured in the auction, says that when somebody bids on or buys her work, “It makes you feel good, proves to the world that I can do something with my hands.”

Friendship Heart Gallery & Studio provides creative instruction and opportunity for artists with developmental and intellectual disability and/or autism. “What art has done for [the artists] is actually transform their lives,” says Friendship Community CEO Gwen Schuit. “We’ve seen changes in their whole ability to communicate and to express themselves and to be joyful.”

For more information and to participate in the auction, individuals can visit frienshipart.net/bid. To schedule a time to visit the gallery in person, potential bidders can contact Claudia Palacio at 717-945-6933 or gallery@friendshipart.net.

In addition to bidding on paintings, the auction also includes “Fund-A-Need” options for those interested in purchasing supplies for the artists as well as a “Paint Brush Pull” raffle for a gift basket.