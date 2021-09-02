From Louisiana to Lancaster: “The biggest surprise is the amount of puppies and kittens”

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Like human evacuees, some left before the storm, while others left in its aftermath.

And for hundreds of animals — including 23 dogs and cats now at the Humane League of Lancaster County — getting out of Louisiana was just as much a matter of life and death.

That’s because shelters there were already overrun with animals before Hurricane Ida threatened.

“The biggest surprise is the number of puppies and kittens that we receive from the south,” Aida May, the League’s animal care coordinator said. “I know here, at least” — where there is a better balance of pets who need homes and people hoping to adopt an animal — “if we get a puppy or a kitten, it flies out the door.”

If that holds true with this group, some of them won’t be available long.

In fact, some aren’t even available yet, like less-than-two-month-old kittens who need to gain a few pounds and get neutered or spayed. There’s a three-month-old yellow lab mix who May says would typically be a rare find here, even though some of these animals could have faced euthanasia in Louisiana.

May emphasizes these animals are not pets who might have become separated from their families because of the storm.

“These are all animals that were already in the shelter, that they needed to make room in the current shelters down in Louisiana to prepare for the influx of animals they anticipated getting from the flooding,” she said.

What the League wants, in addition to parents for the adoptable and soon-to-be-adoptable animals, is monetary donations to care for them plus supplies like bleach and detergent.

“We go through a lot of cleaning products here,” May said.

A wish list of supplies is on the organization’s website, where you can also find a list of adoptable animals, including the 15 cats and eight dogs from Louisiana as they continue to become available, one by one, for adoption.

The shelter is located at 2195 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster and is open for adoptions seven days per week from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.