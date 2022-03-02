LANCASTER Pa. (WHTM) — When the nights are below freezing and the days are above freezing, sap begins to flow up and down inside maple trees, which means it’s maple sugaring season.

Sugar maple sap is about 2% sugar and 98% water, explained Lisa Sanchez, park naturalist with the Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation. It takes 40 gallons of sap to make just one gallon of maple syrup.

Lancaster County doesn’t have a large-scale maple sugaring industry, but its sugar maple trees do still produce some sap, and Lancaster County Parks is showing people how it is harvested and turned into treats like syrup and candy.

Sap harvesting begins with selecting the right tree, Sanchez explained, and that tree could even be in one’s own backyard. The tree should be a sugar maple that is at least 12-15 inches in diameter and looks healthy without broken branches or holes.

Then a hole is drilled about an inch into the tree using a drill bit that is about the same size as the spile that will be used to collect the sap. Once the spile is inserted into the tree, the sap will flow down the spile and into some kind of receptacle — a plastic jug with its lid on and a hole cut near the top works well for a backyard operation, Sanchez said.

The amount of sap that one tap will produce in a season is unpredictable, determined by how long temperatures fluctuate between below and above freezing each day, Sanchez explained. The length and timing of the maple sugaring season are also variable; it could start as early as January and end as late as April, depending again on daily temperature fluctuations.

Once the sap is collected from the tree, it needs to be boiled within one or two days to prevent bacteria growth, Sanchez noted. As the sap is boiled, the water will evaporate and leave behind an increasingly sugary treat.

In the early stages of boiling, the sap turns into a sweet liquid that can be drunk as maple tea or, as Sanchez suggested, poured over oatmeal. Boil the sap some more, and it gets thicker and becomes syrup, which can be used on pancakes or waffles or even salmon, Sanchez said.

Keep it on the heat even longer, and the sap turns into granular sugar that can be eaten like candy or used in baking.

When the days and nights are both above freezing, sap will stop flowing out of the maple trees. After the spile is removed from the tree, its hole will close up, and the tree can be tapped again in a different spot the next year.

Harvesting maple sap could be a fun backyard activity, but for those looking for a less lengthy way to learn about maple tapping, Lancaster County Parks is hosting public demonstrations on Sunday, March 6, between 1 and 4 p.m. at pavilion 11.

The drop-in demonstration will also include a Pennsylvania vendor selling maple products including syrup, salad dressings, and cotton candy.