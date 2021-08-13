Full slate of events planned for Lititz this weekend

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — Lititz Historical Foundation secretary and events coordinator Karen Genevish describes the next few days as the organization’s busiest weekend of the year, and it won’t be much slower for the rest of Lititz, either.

Aug. 13 is this month’s Second Friday, which is the day each month when Lititz businesses stay open late and entertainers bring an extra something special to one of “America’s coolest small town[s].”

In honor of this Second Friday, the Lititz Historical Foundation is hosting conversations with Benjamin Franklin (…or a Ben Franklin impersonator). “Franklin” will talk with guests about his life and legacy at 6:30 and 7:30 on Friday evening.

The annual Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show takes place this Saturday, Aug. 14. According to the rotary club’s website, the craft show began in 1979. It has grown from a small show featuring only local vendors to an event that brings in 700 crafters from around the U.S. and Canada and attracts crowds of around 50,000 people.

The craft show runs from 8-4 on Saturday. The Lititz Historical Foundation will be one of the organizations selling locally made products at the event.

On Sunday evening, the historical foundation is hosting its Annual Evening of Music in the organization’s Mary Oehme Gardens, which were renovated and dedicated 25 years ago.



Mary Oehme Gardens (Photos: Karen Genevish)

The free Aug. 15 concert featuring the Mary Ann Garrett Ensemble will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating.

Lititz didn’t become the cool town that it is without the work of local organizations making events like these happen. Genevish says the Lititz Historical Foundation makes a point of being active in the community. “We give the history of Lititz, and we are Lititz,” Genevish said.