LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Theatre has announced it is suspending productions until late spring 2021.

It’s decreased its staff size by 70% and the future of those employees’ positions remains uncertain.

The theater hopes to reopen with ‘Kiky Boots’ which was originally scheduled to run this past April.

It’s the first time in the building’s 167-year history that it will be closed.