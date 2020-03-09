Fundraiser benefits family after West Hempfield fatal fire

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County community is coming together to help a family who lost loved ones in a fire two weeks ago.

A fundraiser was held at Trio Bar and Grill in West Hempfield Township, joining forces with West Hempfield Fire and Rescue to benefit the Labarriere family.

In times of tragedy, the people of West Hempfield township pull together.

“We’re really big about community. We take care of the people who take care of us,” said Rebecca Lyristis, owner of Trio Bar and Grille.

At Trio Bar and Grille, that means hosting a Love Your Neighbor event supporting the Labarriere family.

A fire took the lives of 79-year-old Marie Dorcena and her 40-year-old daughter Sabine Labarriere.

“This family lived right down the road from us here at the restaurant, so obviously we wanted to jump in and help right away,” Lyristis said.

In the front of the restaurant, bracelets were sold to remember them, and in the back, tickets were sold for a basket raffle.

“I’m totally taken back today about how many people donated for the raffles and the people that are already here supporting us today,” Lyristis said.

For Tara Ney with West Hempfield Fire and Rescue, the help doesn’t stop once the flames are put out.

“We do see a lot of fires, but for some reason, this one just really touched the hearts of everybody in the community. I’ve never seen a community come together as much as in this situation,” Ney said.

There was so much support that the kitchen ran out of food.

“The things we ordered, we were told they were already out of. They even ran out of wine,” said West Hempfield resident Ciro Gambone.

20% of all food sales are going directly to the family.

“West Hempfield’s a small township. There’s a lot of people here that worry about the neighbors, are concerned about neighbors, and when something like that tragic happens, surely everybody wants to try to help,” Gambone said.

The giving spirit continues March 18 with another fundraiser for the family at Fuddruckers.