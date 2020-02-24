Fundraiser planned for family of victims killed in W. Hempfield fire

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Hempfield Fire Department is organizing a fundraiser and collecting donations for the family of the victims killed in a house fire that lost everything.

On Saturday night, a fire killed two relatives inside a home on the 3100 block of Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township, according to a neighbor. One firefighter was injured during the incident when he partially fell through the first floor.

Several other people lived inside of the home including children and did make it out alive.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Efforts are now underway to help the surviving family members, the fire department is working with Trio Bar and Grill at 3707 Marietta Avenue in Columbia. On March 8, from 11 a.m. until close, they say 20% of food sales will be donated to the family.

Clothing for men and children are also being accepted at the fire department.

They’re looking for the following items:

Size 6 girls shoes

Size 10/12 girls clothing

Size 8 boys shoes

Size 10/12 boys clothing

Size medium ladies shirts

Size 8 ladies shoes

Size Large clothing

They are also accepting grocery, gas and clothing gift cards. All donations can be dropped off at the fire department at 3476 Marrietta Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family.

Hempfield School District will have counselors available to provide support to students and staff in their schools.