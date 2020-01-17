Funeral director’s license suspended after 4 bodies found decomposed

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – State regulators have temporarily suspended a funeral director’s license after the discovery of four “significantly decomposed” bodies at his Manor Township funeral home.

In its petition for suspension, the State Board of Funeral Directors said Andrew Scheid’s continued practice as a funeral director and supervisor make him “an immediate and clear danger to public health and safety.”

Scheid is immediately suspended from directing or supervising funerals at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home near Millersville and at a branch establishment in Lancaster.

According to the petition, a state mortuary inspector visited the Manor Township funeral home on Nov. 26 and again on Dec. 23 but could not conduct an inspection because Scheid was not there. Authorities said Scheid did not repond to emails, letters or phone calls.

On Dec. 23, state regulators filed an Order to Show Cause alleging Scheid and his funeral home violated funeral director law. The order alleged 30 counts, including 14 counts of “engaging in gross incompetency, negligence and misconduct.”

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, at the request of the district attorney’s office, went to the Manor Township funeral home on Tuesday and discovered the decomposed bodies in a preparation area.

None of the remains had been refrigerated or embalmed. One body had been in the preparation area for 17 days while another had been there for 12 days, the petition for suspension states.

Under the law, bodies may not be kept at a funeral home for more than 10 days without special permission from the State Board of Funeral Directors.

No criminal charges have been filed so far. The district attorney’s office continues to investigate.

In a statement, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association executive director Kathleen Ryan said the “acts and omissions of Scheid Funeral home breach every professional and ethical principle.”

“Funeral directors have a statutory duty to treat the deceased as well as their families with utmost respect and care. Mr. Scheid failed miserably in this regard,” Ryan said.

“The state board’s action in temporarily suspending his license is an appropriate first step in permanently banning him from the practice of funeral directing.”