Funeral held for boy, 12, killed in pedestrian crash

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A funeral service was to be held Wednesday for a 12-year-old boy who was struck and killed while crossing a Lancaster County street.

Kerlous Sorial, of Manor Township, was struck Saturday evening while crossing the 3600 block of Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township.

Sorial and his family were walking from Silver Spring Cemetery to Saint Mary's Coptic Church when police say a 17-year-old driver struck the boy and his 17-year-old sister.

His sister was last reported to be in stable condition at a Lancaster hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.