“Funny and furry show” supporting animal shelters in the northeastern U.S. includes local shelter

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Stand Pup Comedy is a “funny and furry show” that brings together comedians, magicians and adoptable animals to raise awareness and funding for local animal shelters. Columbia Animal Shelter in Lancaster County will be showcased in the virtual performance tonight.

Columbia Animal Shelter opened in June 2019 at the behest of the Harold and Judy McKonly Foundation, explains the shelter’s executive director, Tammy Loughlin. Judy McKonly grew up in Columbia, and it was her dream to have a shelter for the local cats. After she passed away in 2017, her family set out to make her dream a reality.

Loughlin says that before the Columbia Animal Shelter opened, there was no other shelter nearby, and there were many cats in the community in need of homes.

“Columbia has such a huge cat population that we are full with a waiting list,” says Loughlin, and they filled up within the first week of opening.

Meet Columbia Animal Shelter:

The shelter takes in cats from Columbia, and people from any area can adopt them. The organization also occasionally shelters dogs, though cats are the primary focus.

In addition to rescuing and finding homes for cats, Columbia Animal Shelter also offers low-cost spay and neuter services, explains Loughlin. “That’s big, and it’s even more critical now with the pandemic” and the financial challenges it brings, she says.

When gathering is safe, the shelter also hosts events for the community. Columbia Animal Shelter took over the location of a former fire hall, so the site has plenty of space to accommodate guests, Loughlin says. In the past, the shelter has hosted concerts and car shows. And of course, all who came to the events were invited to meet the cats.

Although the shelter was open for less than a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it’s still making a positive impact in the area. “The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive,” says Loughlin. “We’re fortunate to be here and happy to be able to help.”

Those interested in adopting can contact info@columbiaanimalshelter.com for an application and schedule an appointment to meet the animals.

Stand Pup Comedy begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and will feature guests from America’s Got Talent, Conan and more. Anyone interested in viewing the event can register at this link to have part of the ticket cost go to Columbia Animal Shelter.