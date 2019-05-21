Future uses for closed UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster building Video

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - What does the future hold for a now-closed hospital building in the City of Lancaster?

City leaders held a meeting Monday night to let residents know the role they play in the building's future, and what the city can and can't do.

The building, which is still owned by UPMC, closed February 28.

"We're very, very concerned about the future of that property and what will become of it," said Andy Berfond, who retired to Lancaster four years ago and lives just around the corner from the Pinnacle location on College Avenue.

He is against demolition and wants the property to be repurposed as a mixed-use space.

"I'd like to see residents, I'd like to see perhaps a boutique hotel, I'd like to see retail - high-end retail," he said.

Mayor Danene Sorace clarified what the city does have control over: the city does have authority over rezoning, any potential subdivision of the 6.4 acre lot, and the design of any new construction.

The city, however, cannot control who UPMC sells to or what a new owner wants to build.

"There may be multiple uses that could be incorporated into this parcel and we want to hear from the community about what those uses could be," Sorace said.

For the space, the Mayor supports affordable housing. She wants to take community input and ideas directly to UPMC.

"We want to get ahead of their [UPMC's] process and support them in that process, with communicating with potential developers," she said.

Opponents of the hospital's closure believe that Lancaster General - the city's only remaining hospital - cannot handle the volume of patients alone.

"We're at a crisis point right now and we want it turned into some sort of medical facility that will handle emergencies," said Anne Winslow, member of Put People First PA.

The group - which has fought to keep UPMC Pinnacle open for months - says transportation for some across town to Lancaster General - which is 1.1 miles away from the closed UPMC building - is just too tough.

"We're not gonna stop fighting, even if we can't get this hospital open, we're gonna hold them accountable," said Winslow.

The hospital is still not listed to sale.

Whoever buys the property would be responsible for getting it properly rezoned from the city.

NOTE: Mayor Sorace said it's unlikely that the city's zoning board would not, at some point, allow the Pinnacle building to be rezoned. Currently, it's zoned as "Hospital Complex." Sorace believes that if the city dug in its feet and did not allow for a rezoning, the property would become an eyesore and negatively affect that area of the city. Sorace said the city is in no way against access to healthcare, like some at the meeting claimed.