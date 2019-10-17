Game commission seeks tips in dead eagle case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for the public’s help to recover a bald eagle found dead in Lancaster County.

The dead eagle was found at around 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 10, along the on-ramp to Route 222 north, by Route 30 westbound. A game warden arrived to recover the eagle around 2:30 p.m. but found only a feather, the game commission said on its Facebook page.

It is illegal to possess bald eagles under state and federal laws without proper permits.

Anyone who witnessed anything related to the case should call the game commission’ southeast region office at 610-926-3136 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

