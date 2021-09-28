Garden Spot Middle and High Schools to go virtual for rest of the week due to COVID cases

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Garden Spot Middle and High Schools will be going virtual for the rest of the week.

In a release sent out by the Eastern Lancaster County School District, it was announced that students attending school in The Garden Spot campus will switch to virtual learning starting on Wednesday, Sept. 29 due to high COVID case counts and patterns.

The campus will remain virtual until Monday, Oct. 4 when the campus anticipates returning to in-person learning.