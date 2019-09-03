Gas leak closes road near Conestoga Valley High School

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a gas leak near Conestoga Valley High School.

Officials said PennDOT crews were digging with a backhoe along Horseshoe Road and hit a six-inch gas main.

No one was evacuated, but students at the high school were not allowed out of the west side of the building and buses were kept on standby just in case an evacuation was needed.

UGI has shut off the gas in the area. Firefighters expect a one-mile stretch of Horseshoe Road between Jefferson Drive and Jarvis Road will remain closed for an extended period of time while crews repair the main.