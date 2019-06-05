Genealogy website used to find killer changes privacy terms; DA says 'terrible news'

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- Without a genealogy website, police say they probably would have never found Raymond Rowe.

Rowe pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing Christy Mirack in 1992. Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said police were able to track down Rowe after a forensic company submitted crime scene DNA information to a genealogy website, found a relative, then tracked down Rowe.

Now, authorities may have lost premium access to that site.

"It's terrible news for justice," Stedman said. "It's terrible news for our communities and unfortunately, probably the reality is more people will die because we have murders that will not be arrested."

GEDmatch, the online genealogy service used by Parabon NanoLabs, previously allowed authorities to upload any DNA information to its database to hopefully find a match among 1.2 million users. However, the service many people use to find relatives has updated its policy so users have more control and can keep their DNA profile from police.

"This going to hamper our ability to solve cases," Stedman said.

Lancaster defense attorney Michael Winters said the change closes the ability of police to conduct intrusive searches.

"We haven't given the government unfettered access to our privacy," Winters said.

Stedman said authorities could still use the website with a search warrant, but he said that could still present problems.

Stedman said he is in the process of using GEDmatch for another cold case but didn't mention which one. He wasn't sure what the change will mean for that case.