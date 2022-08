LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Hoping someone will take you out to the ball game? The Manheim Township Police Department is giving away free tickets to a Lancaster Barnstormers game.

The game will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 against the Long Island Ducks. The tickets will be first come, first served, but “we have plenty,” the police department says.

Tickets can be picked up from the front desk of the police department, which is open between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.