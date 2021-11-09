Get ready for Lancaster’s Extraordinary Give returning next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County’s biggest day of giving returns next week, and it is back in person.

For 24 hours, Lancaster will host the 10th annual Extraordinary Give, which benefits local nonprofits. Last year’s event was virtual and still raised a record $13.4 million.

“The Extraordinary Give would not have gotten to where it is now without the support of the community behind it. There are more than 520 organizations that participate in this event,” Aaron Spangler, communications manager for the Lancaster County Community Foundation, said.

The Extraordinary Give starts at midnight on Nov. 19, and the in-person ExtraGive FEST will be held at Penn Square from 6 p.m. to midnight.