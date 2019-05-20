Giant Food Stores buying family‐owned grocery store in Quarryville

Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Ferguson and Hassler, a family‐owned, independent supermarket in Quarryville, has decided to sell its store to Giant Food Stores, the company announced Monday.

The store's last day of business will be June 19.

In a statement, Ferguson and Hassler said the existing economics in the grocery industry no longer support the operation of a family‐owned, independent supermarket.

"We have tried numerous avenues to be successful over the years with the single exception of opening our doors on Sunday. We feel it is to the credit of our exceptional employees that enabled us to withstand the changing market for as long as we did," the statement reads.

"We approached Giant directly, and we feel that they will provide the best overall transition path for our employees, as well as being familiar with Lancaster County and considerate of our loyal Quarryville community."

Giant will temporarily close the store for about a week after the sale to complete remodeling and an on-site fuel station, according to a news release.