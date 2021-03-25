GIANT donates 200 Easter hams to Lancaster Co. Food Hub

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Food banks across Pennsylvania are getting donations from the GIANT company.

Lancaster County Food Hub got a shipment of Easter hams as GIANT employees helped organize and restock shelves.

“We are truly grateful to partner with Lancaster County Food Hub and truly support each other’s mission to end hunger in the region. This year we’re happy to donate 200 hams to the LCFH to help provide holiday meals for families throughout the area and share our gratitude for the abundance we have,” said Maria Diaz of GIANT Foods.

The food hub is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.