Gift exchange at Lancaster school ensures every kid has a present for Christmas

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Santa came to King Elementary School in Lancaster early this year, leaving behind gifts for all 398 students. Each student got at least one item off of their wish list in an effort to make sure every student has a present to enjoy this Christmas.

The initiative was sponsored by faculty and community members, and it comes at a time when many families are experiencing greater hardships because of COVID-19.

Sharlyne Rios, community school director at King Elementary, is glad to be “able to gift that to them and know they can rely on one thing and they can get what they want.”

While the kids are encouraged to wait until Christmas to open their gifts, some just couldn’t hide their excitement and opened them right away.