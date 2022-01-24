Gov. Wolf announces more than 90 new jobs coming to Lancaster County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday, Jan 24 that AES Clean Technology a designer, manufacturer, and builder of cleanroom facilities will invest $14.2 million to open a new manufacturing facility in Manheim Borough, Lancaster County. This investment will create 97 new and full time jobs.

“I am pleased that AES recognizes Pennsylvania is the best place to support its need for increased production capabilities as demand continues to grow for high-performance cleanroom facilities, including those that are responsible for the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics,” Gov. Wolf said. “This funding will assist nearly 100 new employees in receiving training and help AES continue their growth within the commonwealth.”

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Along with retaining 95 jobs at its headquarters in Montgomery County, AES purchased a building in Manheim that will serve as a new cleanroom manufacturer facility. As part of the project, the company will be renovating the building, purchasing machinery and equipment, and training new employees.

“We are proud to expand upon our 35-year presence in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as we continue the mission of helping our pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients save lives through the therapies that they manufacture inside our cleanroom facilities,” said Grant Merrill, CEO of AES Clean Technology.

AES creates cleanroom facilities for pharmaceutical and biotech customers who work in clinical research through commercial manufacturing.