Gov. Wolf blames other states for delays in state residents getting test results

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday — months into the coronavirus pandemic — Governor Tom Wolf said Pennsylvania still needs to do a better job at testing more people for Covid-19.

While speaking at the Lancaster Health Center, Wolf also said national testing sites are overloaded, which is why it is taking weeks for Pennsylvanians to get test results.

“One of the challenges we all have is we’re a bit at the mercy of what’s going on in the rest of the country,” Wolf said. “We’re paying for test results taking as long as they are for the irresponsibility that other states have engaged in.”

Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said, when it comes to Pennsylvania, there is not one metric they are looking at to possibly ease new restrictions on bars and restaurants.

“We’re going to be looking at trends,” Levine explained. “Right now unfortunately the trends are still going up.”

Pennsylvania recently added Wyoming and Missouri to its travel quarantine list. Anyone who travels to those states should isolate for 14 days, but Wolf admits he can’t enforce the travel restrictions.

“You owe it to your family and your loved ones to self-quarantine,” he said.

Wolf and Levine both say Pennsylvania is recommending schools keep students six feet apart where possible.

The governor says he understands parent’s concerns when it comes to sending their children back to class. “I’m doing everything I can to make the situation for you and your children as safe as possible.”