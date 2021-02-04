Governor Wolf plans to increase funding for schools

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday Governor Tom Wolf gave his budget address which called for an increase in taxes and an increase in school funding.

In Lancaster County the increase could be anywhere from 2 to 220 percent.

The governor is calling for education dollars to be given out according to a fair funding formula that accounts for enrollment, student poverty, and other factors like charter school enrollment.

Critics say the current system for funding fails to account for some of those factors.

If passed Lancaster County schools would see about an extra $59 million in funding

Republicans say the governor’s proposal is dead on arrival because the increase is made possible with a person income tax hike totaling more than $3 billion.

“It would impact over a million of our small businesses,” says Senator Scott Martin (R). So on one side, you have the Governor pointing to Washington D.C. saying what are you going to do to help these businesses from the shutdowns I put in place? On the other side, you’re trying to reach into their pocket and take money at the same time.”