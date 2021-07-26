Governor Wolf to highlight COVID-19 funds for bars and restaurants in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to visit a Lancaster local restaurant on Monday to highlight the COVID-19 recovery funds going to bars and restaurants in that area.

The Governor will be joined by local business and government leaders at the Silantra Asian Street Kitchen on East King Street as he puts the spotlight on funding that will help over 300 local businesses.

The hospitality industry in Lancaster County alone received $6 million in COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) funding. The program allocated $145 million in funding assistance to businesses like bars and restaurants in all 67 counties that were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

Governor Wolf had said the program has allowed many small businesses to get back on their feet and has helped them be able to retain and create jobs.

Earlier in the year, initial CHIRP funding was used to award all of York County’s 22 eligible applicants with 75% of what they requested for in their applications.

Lancaster County received one of the largest amounts of state funding at $6 million.